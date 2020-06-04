James Lewis Cyrus, 71, of Forest, Va., died on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to; Tharp Funeral Home, care of James Lewis Cyrus funeral fund, 220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Va 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

