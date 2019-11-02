Sally Ann (Uttaro) Cuvelier Sally Ann (Uttaro) Cuvelier passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the age of 68. Sally is predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Grace Uttaro and her nephew, Christopher "CJ" Salva. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jim Cuvelier; son, Michael Cuvelier (Adrienne); granddaughters, Lucille Cuvelier and Alexandra Cuvelier; sister, Sandra Salva (David Orcutt); step-grandmother, Virginia Bellucci; sister-in-law, Carol Volkmar; and several nieces and nephews. Sally received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Lynchburg College and she taught for over 30 years at various levels from preschool to high school and college. She retired from Dearington Elementary school where she was a kindergarten teacher. At all levels she was known for the love of her students and she enjoyed cooking, baking, bowling, Smith Mountain Lake and being with her close friends. She was especially devoted to her granddaughters. Her family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the entire nursing staff of the oncology floor at Lynchburg General Hospital, as well as Dr. John MacNeill, Cynthia Hedrick and the nurses at the Pearson Cancer Center for their excellent and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. A Mass celebrating Sally's life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 1307 Oakwood Street, Bedford, Va. with Father Stephen J. McNally celebrating. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church Cemetery, 15353 Moneta Rd, Moneta, Va. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
