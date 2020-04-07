Robert David Curtis Jr. Robert David Curtis Jr., known to family and friends as "Buzz", passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on July 4, 1935, to the late Iva Van Thacker Curtis and Robert D. Curtis Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Jane Morris Wood. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Sara Russell Curtis; his loving daughters, Tracey Curtis Martin and husband, Brad of Virginia Beach and Victoria Curtis Roche and husband, James of Chesapeake; two grandchildren, Henry Thacker Martin and Meghan Kendall Roche who truly were the apples of his eyes; a sister, Barbara Curtis Morris of Goose Creek, S.C.; two nieces, Beth Morris Churms and husband, Don of Waynesboro and Brenda Morris Craig of Goose Creek, S.C.; and by many loving cousins. Buzz graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1954 with the first class to graduate from the new high school. He proudly served his country in the United States Army; retired from Colonial Stores / Big Star Grocery with 33 years of faithful service and was a longtime member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. For many years, Buzz and his dad enjoyed wood working classes at E.C. Glass Night School where they refinished antique furniture which he and Sara have enjoyed in their home. He also enjoyed auto repair classes at night school where they rebuilt an old truck. In 1991, he and Sara helped organize a group of 12 veterans who served together in the 496 Quartermaster Battalion in Petersburg from 1958-60. For the next 28 years, members of this group and their wives enjoyed a yearly reunion in different towns and states throughout this great country. He also enjoyed attending and hosting family gatherings at holidays and special occasions and especially the "cousins parties" with his relatives and extended family. He spent many enjoyable hours in his bass boat cruising and fishing the waters at Smith Mountain Lake, Buggs Island and the James River. He was in his element when he could pull his boat trailer with his treasured 87 Chevy pickup "We Fish 2". For more than two decades, Buzz enjoyed the company of a special group of guys who met every morning for breakfast at Hardees. He made many lasting friends at an auto repair shop in the area and frequently had lunch with them almost daily at Country Kitchen. Buzz always considered his two beautiful daughters as his greatest accomplishments. His grandchildren have lovingly deemed his one line advice tidbits as #papalessons. The family wishes to thank Dr. Cecelia MacCallum, Dr. Carl Moore, Dr. Eugene Wolanski, and Dr. Laura Howard and Heather and Penny of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their excellent care during his lifetime and especially during his recent illness. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Nancy Dawson officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends with a parking lot "Drive Thru Only" visitation from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heritage Funeral service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider the Youth Program at Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, 5810 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or Gentle Shepherd Hospice, 6045 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to the charity of your choice. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Service information
Apr 9
Visitation
Thursday, April 9, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
