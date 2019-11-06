Richard Leon Cunningham, 56, of 7579 Lewis Ford Road, Gladys, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wake Med Hospital, in Raleigh, N.C. He was born on October 9, 1963, in Woodland, Calif., a son of Billy Lou Cunningham and Joan Helen Lovelace Cunningham of Gladys. He was a member of Hyland Heights Baptist Church, an employee of English Construction and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Richard loved hunting, fishing, golf and coaching football and baseball. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Claudia Cavitt Cunningham of Rustburg; one son, Colton Cunningham of Rustburg; one daughter, Sophia Cunningham Mills and her husband, Brady, of San Diego, Calif.; one brother, Billy Neil Cunningham and his wife, Sandy, of Gladys; one sister, Bonnie Watts and her husband, Jake, of Madison Heights; and three nieces, Vanessa Cunningham, Jennifer Lieb, and Lora Lieb. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, November 8, 2019, at Falling River Baptist Church, Brookneal by Pastor Michael Summy with interment to follow in the church cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9956. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Gladys is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
