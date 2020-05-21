December 2, 1930 - Friday, May 15, 2020 Mrs. Mabel Lee Cunningham, age 89, of Gladys, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Lindsey Dews and Mrs. Beulah Dews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Wilburn E. Cunningham; her daughter, Deborah Cunningham Marshall; two grandchildren, Joshua Winn and Larry Winn Jr.; brothers, Hardin, Isaiah, Brownford, Richard, Johnny, Houston, Grady, Will, and Lindsey Jr.; sisters, Mary, Cleta, Isabelle, Catherine and Louella. She is survived by six daughters, Barbara Hood, Mary Johnson, (Charles), Gwendolyn Irving, Nancy Winn (Larry), Sandra Thomas (Charles), and Florence Joseph (Clement); sister, Lucy Rhodes; son-in-law, George Marshall; brother-in-law, John Floyd; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. Public viewing will begin Friday, May 22, 2020, from 12 until 7 p.m. at Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528

