Robert Clinton Cunningham Jr., 84, of Forest, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. He was the loving husband of Violet Smith Cunningham for 63 years. Born on April 7, 1935, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Robert Clinton Cunningham Sr. and the late Katie Meeks Cunningham. Robert was a retired dump truck driver and worked at HK Porter and ICT. He enjoyed gardening, working on race cars, going to the drag strip with his wife, and carpentry work. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Cunningham. Robert is survived by his wife, Violet Cunningham; brother, Randolph "Randy" Cunningham; and two sisters, Bonnie Olds and husband Cliff and Linda Kinzie and husband, George. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor JoAnn Newman officiating. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Cunningham famiy (239-0331). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
