Deaconess Dora W. Clark Cunningham, 88, of Altavista, Va., gained her heavenly wings on Friday morning, June 12, 2020. Born on July 1, 1931, to the late James Sterling Clark and Gladys Melvin Clark. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Deacon Ernest Cunningham, her daughter Lydia Cunningham Farmer, one sister Rosa M. Haley and two brothers, Charlie Clark and James Clark. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Altavista, Va. Deaconess Dora Cunningham is survived by one daughter, Linda C. Spinner (David) of Altavista, Va.; two sons, Glennwood Cunningham (Carla) of Roanoke, Va., and the Rev. Alex Cunningham of Lynchburg, Va., ; one brother, Lewis Clark of Altavista, Va.; four grandchildren, Patrice Gilbert (Lee) , Melletta Spinner, Jarrett Cunningham, and Karra Farmer; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Spinner, Jaden and Jaleigh Gilbert; one devoted brother-in-law, Preston Emmett Cunningham; and a host of other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Altavista. Family and friends may view on Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

