Derick "Chubb" Culpepper Derick "Chubb" Culpepper, 44, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Ford, officiating and the Rev. Johnny Stone, eulogist. The interment will be the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

