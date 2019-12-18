Derick "Chubb" Monroe Culpepper Derick Monroe "Chubb" Culpepper departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Monday, December 16, 1974, he was the son of the late Reverend Nina Culpepper Stone (the Rev. Johnny Stone) and James "Jimmy" Waller. In addition to his "Ma", he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carrie Sorrells, Willie Saunders, Grace Elnora Waller; and his great- grandparents, Robert and Grace Thomas. Derick was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church and was a professional barber at Hill City Cuts. In addition to his dads, he is survived by one daughter, Dejza Anee' Evans; one son, Elijah Jace Culpepper-Young; and one brother, Trae Wansley. He is also survived by his grandfather, John Colmore; his aunts, Veronica Culpepper, Patsy Pennix, and Sheila Waller; his uncles, Michael Waller (Gilberta), Thomas Waller, and George Waller; his godmother, Sharon Brown (Jimmy); a devoted friend, Demita Rose; and a host of loving relatives and friends, including his family at Hill City Cuts. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Ford officiating and the Rev. Johnny Stone eulogist. The family will receive friends at the home of his aunt at 925 Hancock Street. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
