Marjorie R. Crowder, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Due to health and safety concerns for family and friends the visitation scheduled for Thursday March 26, 2020, has been canceled. The family appreciates all the expressions of support that it has received and understanding regarding this matter.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Crowder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries