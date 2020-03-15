Marjorie R. Crowder of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on March 7, 2020. She was born Marjorie Alice Rea on September 6, 1928, in Albemarle County, Va., daughter of the late Virgil Rice Rea and Essie Lena Hawkins. She grew up on a farm in Greenwood, Va., the youngest of eight brothers and sisters, all of whom predeceased her. Her mother died when Marjorie was only 18 months old. She also was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dr. R. Vincent Crowder Jr. , who practiced Internal Medicine in Lynchburg for many years. Marjorie graduated in 1949 from the Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing and practiced as a Registered Nurse for several years until starting a family after her marriage to Dr. Crowder on December 31, 1949. She is survived by her three sons, Robert V. Crowder III (Anita), Richard Rea Crowder (Debra), and Bruce Campbell Crowder (Anne), as well as by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Marjorie was formerly active in the Lynchburg Garden Club. Over the years, she adopted a number of cats from off the streets, whom she dearly loved. " Marge" was a natural athlete in her youth and took up tennis in the mid 1960s, becoming a prominent area player in the 1970s. She won women's titles in the City, Boonsboro Club and Oakwood Club tournaments numerous times. She was highly ranked in both Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic section of the USTA. She reached the finals of the MATA Women's 35 Singles Division twice. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory on Wiggington Road is assisting with arrangements. "I will lift up mine eyes into the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the LORD, which made heaven and earth." Psalm 121
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.