Robert Lee Crouch, husband of Cheryl F. Crouch passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Thelma Crouch; and siblings, Lewis, Mary Trent and Jane Coles. Robert was a member of Fairview Christian Church, American Legion Post 16 and was employed at Southern Refrigeration Corporation for over 32 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Jeri Lynn Fanney and Heather Peters. One of his greatest joys was being PaPa to Makenzie, Ian, Emilie, Nate and Khloe. He is also survived by brothers, Danny, Joseph (Teresa), and William; sister, Wanda Camden (Phil); Judy and Angela Crouch and loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with Chaplain Wayne Lanham, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
