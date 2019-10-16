Don Alan "The Bud Man" Crouch, 57, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. He was the husband of Gene Elizabeth Crouch. Born on December 18, 1961, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Ernest Lee Crouch Sr. and the late Alice Profitt Crouch. Don worked at LE Litchford with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed collecting Budweiser items, fishing, football and NASCAR racing. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Danny Ray Crouch. In addition to his wife, Gene Crouch, he is survived by a sister, Sandra Burnley; brother, Ernest Lee Crouch Jr. and wife, Tammy; his handsome dog, Hercules; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Crouch family (239-0331).
