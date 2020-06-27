Howard R. Croft, sonin-law of Ferdinand and Betty Kain departed this life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at John Hopkins University Hospital, Baltimore, Md. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Otterbein cemetery in Mowersville, Pa.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Croft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

