Barbara Ray Crist, 85, formerly of Forest, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Accordius Health Care. She is survived by two sons; Michael Crist (Loni), Steven Crist (Kimberly); a daughter, Tamara Crist Smith (Timothy); three grandsons, Robbie, Nicholas and Timmy, Jr. and a granddaughter, Lacey; great-grandchildren, Gunner and Grayson Crist, Gabe and Dayton Smith, Joshua Padgett, Colton Padgett, Kyle McCloud, Justin McCloud, Amber McCloud, Josie Padgett, Brookcey Padgett, Kayleigh Brown, Kyleigh Brown, Kynleigh Brown, Devyn Brown, Morgan Brown, Casen Padgett; great-great-grandchildren, Paislyn Smith, Rilen Smith, Gunner and River Padgett all of Florida. These are the children God has given us, God has been good to me. Genesis 33:45. She is further survived by two brothers, Terry Ray (Diane) and Les Ray (Linda); one sister, Mary Evelyn Creger (Tom); and many friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Crist. Barbara was a member of Madison Heights Baptist Church. She accepted Christ at an early age. She retired from Virginia Community College where she worked as an Office Service Specialist. She was a loving, caring daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting warm sweaters for needy children around the world through an outreach program called "Lamb's Wool" sponsored by Samaritan's purse. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel (434) 237-2722 is serving the family.
