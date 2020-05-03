Lorenzo George Crider, 51, departed this life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home from 1 until 7 p.m. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Second St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, Lynch Station, VA. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

