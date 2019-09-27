David Eugene Crider, 59, departed this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home assisting the family.
