Katherine Oliver Crickenberger, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, on November 24, 1921, a daughter of the late John James Oliver and Maude Miller Oliver Adams. In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Herbert Phalti Crickenberger; daughter, Connie Mays; and a grandson, Richard Campbell. Katherine loved her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church for 50 plus years. She also loved reflecting on her memories within her church, especially sermons from the late Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr. and now Pastor Jonathan Falwell. She loved to spend time with her family, read her bible, as well as watch classic movies and tv shows like Bonanza and Walker Texas Ranger. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. Katherine is survived by her four children, Diane Campbell, Brenda Davis and husband, Glen, Cindy Jones and husband, Joe, and Rick Crickenberger and wife, Diane; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving is her loving Angel, Brandy Forsch; three closest caregivers, Brenna Berg, Lori Coleman and Gail Burnette; also numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A funeral service and celebration of Katherine's life will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Lynchburg with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 7 until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, also at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Lynchburg. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family.
