HURT, Va. Nancy Lee Crews, age 71, of Hurt, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Born November 25, 1947, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Percy Creasy and Estelle Burley Creasy. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Burton Crews. Mrs. Crews was a devoted Christian and member of Straightstone Baptist Church. She retired from the First National Bank of Altavista and was a former leader of the Girl Scouts of America. She enjoyed going to the beach, fishing, gardening, cooking, and doing crafts. She is survived by one son, Greg Burnett and wife, Audrey, of Staunton; one daughter, Kim Hodges and husband, Jamie, of Lynch Station; one sister, Gloria McBride and husband, Barry, of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Hannah Burnett, Amanda Ellis and husband, Adam, Samantha Shelton and husband, Daniel, Brandon Hodges and wife, Holly, and Megan Hodges; eleven great-grandchildren; and her furry companion, Khaki. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Scott Doran. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local Humane Society. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
