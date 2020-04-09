John "J.T." Thornton Crews John "J.T." Thornton Crews, age 92, of Long Island, died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his residence. Born October 28, 1927, in Halifax County, he was a son of the late Joe Stone Crews and Ethel Roby Crews. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Bernice Hutcherson Crews. Mr. Crews was an Army Veteran of World War II having served in the Philippines. He was a tobacco and cattle farmer and served as floor manager for the tobacco warehouse industry in Brookneal and Danville for 30 years. Mr. Crews also served as a Sheriff's Deputy for Pittsylvania County in the 1960s and 1970s. He was a lifelong member of Straightstone Baptist Church where he served many years as a deacon. J.T. was a charter and lifelong member of the Renan Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was the founder of Straightstone Hunt Club in Long Island. J.T. especially loved trout fishing and surf fishing. Some of his most enjoyable vacations were family fishing trips to the Outer Banks. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. He is survived by one daughter, Joan and Jerry Redder of Blacksburg; one son, Bruce Crews and Sally Ridgeway of Long Island; one sister, Mary Pat Owen of Brookneal; three grandchildren, Alison and Greg Whittaker of Blacksburg, Nathan Crews of Long Island, and Daniel and Sarah Crews of Long Island; and four great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Whittaker, J.T. Whittaker, Katie Crews, and John Crews. Private graveside services will be conducted at Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Jim Fox. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Straightstone Baptist Church, 4660 Straightstone Road, Long Island, VA 24569. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
