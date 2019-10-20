Hattie Louise Beverley Crews, of Lynchburg, transitioned on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born on January 4, 1945, in Amherst, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Mamie Beverly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Banks, Lucille Beverly, Mamie Beverly, Betty Carter, Maxine Harris, Henry Beverly and Joseph Beverly. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Crews; brother, David Beverly of Amherst; sister, Margaret Beverly of Boston, Mass.; grandson, Jerel Crews; great-granddaughter, Namora Dillard; devoted niece, Kathy Henderson, sisters-in-law, Mary Beverly, Diane Beverly; brothers-in-law, Walter Harris, Alfred Carter, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg from 10 until 11 a.m. A celebration of Hattie's life will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at The Forest Hills Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
