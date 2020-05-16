Gayle Stevens Crews August 11, 1956 - Thursday, May 14, 2020 Gayle Stevens Crews, of Crystal Hill, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the home of her daughter after a lengthy Illness. She was born in Pittsylvania County, Va., on August 11, 1956, and was 63 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Walter William Stevens and the late Edith Tuck Palmer. She was a member of Crystal Hill Southern Baptist Church. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse and retired from Community Pharmacy where she worked as a Pharmacy Tech. Gayle Stevens Crews was survived by Her Daughter, Jenny Crews Chappell and husband, Johnny of Crystal Hill; Her Grandchildren, Zack Chappell of Crystal Hill, Lauryn Chappell of Crystal Hil;l Siblings, Becky S. Martin (Kenneth) of Lynchburg, B.J. Palmer Jr. (Sharon) of Perdido, Ala., Lisha Klumpp (George) of Fairhope, Ala., Jenny Lee Duff (Kevin) of Mobile, Ala.; Niece, Mandi Martin McGann (William); Great Nieces, Lexi and Audri McGann; Special Friends, Pat Fisher and Shirley Moorefield Faithful dog and companion, Winston. She was Preceded in death by her Stepfather, B.J. Palmer Sr.; Grandparents, Alex and Irvie Fisher Tuck; Siblings, Walter Michael Stevens and Gloria Martin. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Millstone with the Rev. Jack Stewart officiating. In keeping with CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the funeral service for will be livestreamed via Powell Funeral Home's Facebook page. Special thanks to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospice and the staff on East 5 at Halifax Regional Hospital and Jenny's co-workers. For memorials please consider the Olivia Noblin Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 976, Halifax, VA 24558 or Halifax County Humane Society, P.O. Box 969, South Boston, VA 24592. Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.
