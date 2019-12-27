LONG ISLAND, Va. Bernice Hutcherson Crews, age 89, of Long Island, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on September 18, 1930, in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Willie Parrish Hutcherson Sr. and Stella Waller Hutcherson. She was predeceased by two brothers and three sisters. Mrs. Crews was a member of Straightstone Baptist Church and retired from the Long Island Post office after 26 years of service. After retirement she loved gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, J.T. Crews of the residence; one daughter, Joan and Jerry Redder of Blacksburg; one son, Bruce Crews and Sally Ridgeway of Long Island; one sister, Janey Moyer of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, Alison and Greg Whittaker of Blacksburg, Nathan Crews of Long Island, and Daniel and Sarah Crews of Long Island; and four great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Whittaker, J.T. Whittaker, Katie Crews, and John Crews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. James Manuel and Pastor Jim Fox. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Straightstone Baptist Church, 4660 Straightstone Road, Long Island, VA 24569. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna, Virginia is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
7:00PM-8:30PM
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home Inc
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA 24557
Guaranteed delivery before Bernice's Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
Straightstone Baptist Church Cemetery
4660 Straightstone Road
