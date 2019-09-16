Amanda Alice DeJarnette Crews, 92, of 352 Iona Road, Gretna, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Gretna Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Clyde Stenson Crews. She was born on November 25, 1926, in Halifax County, a daughter of the late Jesse DeJarnette and Sophia Marshall DeJarnette. She was a member of Straightstone Baptist Church and a retired cafeteria service employee of the Pittsylvania County School System with twenty-five years of service. An accomplished seamstress, Amanda enjoyed making quilts and dresses for family members. She loved cooking for the family, always asking, "Y'all done eat?" when anyone arrived. Nobody ever left the home hungry. In addition, she deeply loved gardening and canning. But her greatest love was her family while being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by a son, Jackie Thomas Crews of Nathalie; a daughter, Betty C. Toler of Clarksville; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Wayne Crews and a daughter, Wanda Crews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Straightstone Baptist Church by the Rev. Jim Fox with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the residence from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
