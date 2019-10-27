Ethel Silver Crewe, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1945, in Bakersville, N.C. A daughter of the late Robert Silver and Maude Atkins Silver. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by two children, Jamie and Joy Crewe and a brother, Edward Silver. Ethel was a member of Leesville Road Baptist church where she loved to have fellowship and praising her Lord and Savior. She also enjoyed reading especially her bible and God's word. Through the years she also enjoyed crafts and was known by her family and friends for being a wonderful witness, a prayer warrior and a soul winner. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Ethel is survived by her husband, the Rev. James Crewe; six siblings, Ro Lloyd, Jo Ramsey, Becky Corbin, Gene Silver, Lewis Silver and his wife, Phyllis, and Bruce Silver; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Ethel's memory please consider Leesville Road Baptist Church, 18059 Leesville Road, Evington, VA 24550. A graveside service and celebration of Ethel's life will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest with the Rev. Walter Beasley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.