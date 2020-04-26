George B. "Bill" Cress was born on May 6, 1934, and died peacefully on April 22, 2020. His parents, Carl D. Cress Sr. and Laura Smith Cress preceded him in death as did his brothers, Carl D. Cress Jr. and Cecil K. Cress, his sister, Gwendolyn C. Tibbs, and his niece, Cheryl C. Sayre. Bill is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Nancy Jones Cress; his children, William F. Cress (Sandra), Beverly C. Reid (Bruce), David B. Cress, and Elizabeth C. Schrader (George), ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins; and one brother-in-law, Charles F. Jones (Nancy) and their family. An active member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, he was an elder, Sunday School teacher and served in many other capacities. Bill was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and Lynchburg College. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked for many years in brick sales. He also owned and operated Movies-To-Go and Your Video Place. His family, his friends and his faith were most important to him. He enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Gleaning for the World and in discharge at Lynchburg General Hospital for 21 years. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to give to a memorial contribution, please consider Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, New Concord Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
In memory
