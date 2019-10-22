Richard "Dickie" Creasy, of Bedford, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 71, while surrounded by family and friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Creasy; mother, Anita Creasy; and his first wife, Delores Martin Creasy. He was a faithful member of Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church and worked in Maintenance at Rubatex and Bedford Memorial Hospital but most know he was also a cattle farmer. He will be missed by many and is survived by his wife, Patsy Ashwell Creasy; his son, Jay Creasy; daughter, Blaine Creasy; her husband, Adrian Maver; and their two children, Greyson and Adaline; his step daughter, Alison Tuck and her husband, Edgar (Pedro) and their three children, Aaron, Davis, and Laura Lee. Also surviving are his sister, Sheila Nunweiler and brothers, Mark and Larry Creasy. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and a service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SR FFA Alumni & Supporters, 1784 Isle of Pines Drive, Moneta, VA 24121 or the Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
