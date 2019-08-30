John "Johnny" William Creasy Jr., 73, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was the devoted husband of Brenda Creasy for 53 years. Born on December 15, 1945, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late John William Creasy Sr. and Mary Vest Creasy. Johnny graduated from Amherst County High School in 1965 and attended Central Virginia Community College for 2 years. He was a retired electrician with B&W with forty-two years of service and was a four year U.S. Navy veteran, where he served aboard the Destroyer, U.S.S. Charles H. Roan. He was a member of Madison Heights Christian Church. In addition to his wife, Johnny is survived by two daughters, Susan Creasy of Madison Heights, and Angie C. Quick and husband, Ronald, of Hampton; two grandsons, Dakota Lee Nuckols and Hunter M. Nuckols, and other special family members and friends. Per Johnny's request, there will not be a formal service. There will be a flag presentation at 6 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Whitten Monelison Chapel by Altavista American Legion Post 36.. The family will receive friends following the presentation until 8 p.m. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Johnny's Hospice caregivers, Jewell and Andrew. Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Johnny's memory are asked to consider Centra Health Hospice or the Stroobant Cardiovascular Center. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
