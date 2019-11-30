Lucille Wilkes Creasey, age 95, of Huddleston, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 10, 1924 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late James Otho Wilkes and Nannie MacBride Wilkes. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Orie Thomas Martin and Adrian Lee Creasey; her daughter, Sylvia Jean Martin; and her son, Ronald Lee Creasey. She was retired from Altavista Weaving Mill and was a member of Huddleston United Methodist Church. She is survived by her son, Tony A. Creasey and fiancée, Leuren Wilmer; her grandchildren, Rosalind Gansauer and husband, Jeff, Kerri Krantz and fiancé, Trevor, Shannon Adrian Creasey; two sisters, Frances Mitchell and Barbara West as well as several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston with the Rev. Jane Whitehead and the Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment will follow in Leftwich Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
In memory
