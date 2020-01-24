Sally K. Crawley of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 20, 2020, at her residence. She was on born July 13, 1952. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Preston L. Crawley; her father, Theodore (Jack) Hudson and her stepfather, Claude (Butch) Robinson; as well as her grandparents, Adolphus and Gladys Mosley; grandson, Mar'Darius Blount; and sister-in-law, Rhonda Robinson. She leaves to mourn her mother, Rosetta Robinson; one sister, Rosa Robinson, both of Lynchburg, Va.; three brothers, Henry Robinson (Patricia), Claude Robinson, Dan Robinson, all of Lynchburg, Va.; seven children, Brian Johnson (Toni), Marcel Johnson (Dorothy), both of Bedford, Va., Ricky Johnson (Twanda) of Roanoke, Va., Kiara Blount of Danville, Va., Shanta Colmore (Carlos), LaToya Cabler, both of Greensboro, N.C. and Alice Fuller of Lynchburg, Va.; six grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren; three devoted caregivers, Cathy Robinson (niece), Dorothy Fletcher and Esquire Beauty; four devoted friends, Carolyn Haynes, Alfreda Farmer, Sharon Dempsey and Penny Smith; a devoted brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gilbert Crawley Jr. and (Evelyn) of Madison Heights, Va. Sally expressed joy in caring for others and loved being surrounded by family and friends. Family visitation will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Community Funeral Home from 7 to 8 p.m. The memorial service will be held at Community Funeral Home, 909 Fifth Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504 on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will be receiving friends and family at the 109 Jubilee Drive, Lynchburg, Va.
Crawley, Sally K.
To plant a tree in memory of Sally Crawley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.