Hugh Edward Crawford, born on January 27, 1958, in Lynchburg, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 31, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Hugh was 61 years old. Hugh spent the early part of his life in Lynchburg, Va. and Richmond, Va. Hugh moved with his family to Nashville, Tenn., in 1976. He was a graduate of Hillwood High School. Following graduation Hugh enlisted in the United States Army. His lifelong dream was to serve his country, but he was unable to fulfill it due to health reasons. Upon his discharge from the Army he worked as a Correctional Officer for the Tenn. State Prison. His love of his country led him to become an over-the-road truck driver for many years, first with Werner Enterprises and later Owens Trucking. He loved the freedom and adventure driving gave him. His jobs often took him away from home for long periods of time and millions of miles. His travels taught him so much about his beloved country. He knew all of the best, most scenic routes, shortcuts, and roads to avoid in every state. Hugh loved God, family, and country. He was a lifelong member of Euclid Christian Church, a loving son, brother and friend. Hugh was preceded in death by his father, Harry Crawford; brother, Bradford Crawford; and stepfather, Ben Cherry. He is survived by his mother, Gayle Cherry of Nashville, Tenn.; sisters, Lisa Crawford and Melanie Hyman of Lynchburg, Va.; brother, Randul Toe of Nashville, Tenn.; stepbrother, Ben Cherry of Aiken, S.C.; and his faithful fur kid, Greer. His family would like to thank his friends at the Weenie Stand for always making him feel at home. A celebration oh Hugh's life will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Crawford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.