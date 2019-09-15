Alice "Gerry" Winston Craig Alice "Gerry" Winston Craig ended her journey here on earth on Friday, September 13, 2019, and is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior and is reunited with her loving husband, Wendell R. Craig, U.S. Army Ret. She is again with her parents the Rev. John and Alice Winston, beloved sister, Doris Dalton and baby sister, Dorothy, whom she has finally gotten to meet. Gerry was born in 1944 on a farm in Campbell County and was always a country girl at heart. By marrying Wendell, she was able to travel to many wonderful places. Throughout her life, she made a point to stay in touch with dear friends they met along the way. She was never one to miss a chance to send a card with a personal note enclosed just to let someone know she was truly thinking of them. She valued their correspondence in return and kept every photo and card given to her. Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Malia and husband, Greg, and their children, Luke, Liam and Kathleen King; and son, David and his wife, Heather, and their daughters, Allison and Nola-Anne Craig. She is survived by her brother, Lewis Winston and his wife, Evelyn. She is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces and nephews who were dearly loved by her as well as a multitude of wonderful friends. For much of her adult life she was an Army wife who took care of things at home. She was her children's biggest fan, never missing a football game or a chance to cheer them to a finish line. She loved to travel and especially appreciated the natural beauty of Alaska and Hawaii. Once back in Lynchburg, she found her calling to become a special education teacher assistant at Sheffield Elementary, where she worked for 22 years. The children she served were blessed to have her love and care for them as if they were her own. Her love for her students was eventually surpassed by the complete adoration she had for her grandchildren. She retired to care for them and spent many hours at playgroups, story times and parks. They will carry her love with them always. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to her most loyal friends, Debbie, Irene, Dorothy, and Sandy for never wavering in their support and love for her. For the laughter they brought with their visits, and the emotional support given; we will be eternally grateful. We would like to express specific love to our cousin, Cindy, for always making time to visit and to bring happiness and joy to Mom. Thank you for being a constant during these last few years. We extend our deepest appreciation to the caregivers at Pearls of Life, who have cared for our mother with the kindest compassion as if she were their own. The family will receive guests at Whitten Timberlake Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, and at other times at Malia's residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at Timberlake United Methodist Church. There will be a reception at the church following interment at Fort Hill Memorial Park. If you choose to send flowers, do so, but if you prefer to make a donation, please consider Camp Meadowlark at The ARC of Central Va. where Gerry volunteered for numerous summers. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
