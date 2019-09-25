Edith Yablon Crafton, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Hugh C. Crafton. Born on January 29, 1922, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Sarah Yablon. She was the retired office manager of New York Law firm and member of Agudath Shalom Synagogue. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, N.Y. Online condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.

