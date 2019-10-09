Craft, Herbert Brown

Herbert Brown Craft, 87, of Lynchburg, passed on to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019.
He was born on December 29, 1931, in Campbell County, son of the late William A. Craft and the late Bessie J. Craft. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Billy P. Craft and a great-granddaughter, Veralee Craft.
Herbert was retired from Lynchburg Engraving and a member of Beulah Baptist Church. He loved working on oil art painting.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce H. Craft; three sons, Greg Craft and wife, Gail, David Craft and Chris Craft; a sister, Rebecca Evans and husband, Paul; one grandson, Jonathan Craft; three great grandchildren, Zoey Craft, Zakary Craft, and Caylee Mae Craft.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Dr. Dennis Hollandsworth and the Rev. Darrell Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
