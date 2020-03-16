Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Craft of Gretna, Virginia, will be conducted on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Isaac Monroe, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

