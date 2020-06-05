April 7, 1944 - June 2, 2020 Kaye Ashley Crabill, 76, of Lovingston, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Hospice of the Piedmont Care Center in Charlottesville, Va. Born in Chattanooga, Tenn., on April 7, 1944, she was the daughter of Travis and Arvia Ashley, and a special niece of Kathleen Posey of Red Bank, Tenn. She was the loving wife of Mike K. Crabill. Having grown up in her mother's clothing store, she was inspired to pursue a career in business. She enjoyed serving the community as an accountant and tax preparer for many years. Moving to Nelson County in the mid-70s, she worked for a number of large firms including, MACAA, Benetton, and Forsythe, before owning and operating Crabill Accounting. She is survived by her two children and their families, Michael and Yaneth Crabill, and Ashley and Mark Campbell. Her grandchildren include Matt, Joe, Emily and Claire Campbell, as well as Kimberly Zeron (Hector Zeron) and Maryith Lorena Mendez (Juan Mendez). Her great-grandchildren include Joseph and Aimee Zeron and Matheo LyAnn Mendez. Her special cousins are Reecie Renegar, Paul Ashley, and Fred Ramsey. Because of current circumstances, memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to the SPCA of Nelson County in her memory.
