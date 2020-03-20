Mrs. Lessie Cox departed this life on Monday, March 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Peeler Baptist Church. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Community Funeral Home directing

