Jack Thomas Cox, 87, of Altavista died Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Mildred Smith Cox for sixty-six years. He was born June 26, 1932 in Campbell County, a son of the late Jack R. Cox and Mary Frances Reynolds Cox. Mr. Cox was a retired electrician with Bryant-Durham Electric, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of Dan Mountain Hunting Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Carolyn C. Kwiatkowski and her husband, Stephen of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. and Phyllis C. Rhyne of Lynchburg; a brother, Sam N. Cox of Jacksonville, Fla.; three sisters, Mary C. Flynn and Ruby C. Viar both of Gladys, and Emily C. Simmons of Danville; and a grandson, Harold H. Woodbury III. He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy M. Cox; and a sister, Dorothy C. Rice. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Dr. Miriam Dakin with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 & Gretna Post 232. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Altavista Area YMCA, 718 Seventh St., Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.