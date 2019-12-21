Irene West Cox, 87, of Evington, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Curtis Randolph Cox Sr. for 71 years. She was born on July 10, 1932 in Campbell County, a daughter of the late John William West Sr. and Eleanor Layne West. She was a member of Evington United Methodist Church and a retired employee of The Lane Company. She is survived by two sons, Curtis R. Cox Jr. and his wife, Peggy, and Stephen Wayne Cox and his wife, Karen, all of Evington; a daughter, Rebecca Ann Witt and her husband, Johnny, of Evington; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Frank West; and four sisters, Bertha West, Katherine Little, Helen Hall, and Thelma Little. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Evington by the Rev. David Place with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church and other times at the residence of her son, Steven, 188 Kent Road, Evington. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Summit Health & Rehabilitation Center for their loving care over the years. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider First Baptist Church of Evington, 677 Church Lane, Evington, VA 24550. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Cox, Irene West
Service information
Dec 23
Visitation
Monday, December 23, 2019
1:30PM-2:15PM
First Baptist Church of Evington
Evington, VA 24550
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Monday, December 23, 2019
2:30PM
First Baptist Church of Evington
Evington, VA 24550
