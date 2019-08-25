Brian Glenn Cox, 64, of Topanga Canyon, Calif., passed away at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was born on January 7, 1955, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the son of Mary Lou Cox of Lynchburg, and the late Glenn Levell Cox. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Catherine Tirr Cox; their son, Nicholas Samuel Cox; mother, Mary Lou Cox; sister, Jackie Cox Warren; brother-in-law, Scott A. Warren; and two nephews, Dylan S. Warren and James G. Warren. A 1973 graduate of Brookville High School, Brian graduated from Old Dominion University in 1977. He worked in publishing in NYC, then spent the rest of his career in Los Angeles and globally with Distant Horizon, an international media company. Cox produced, directed, wrote or distributed dozens of acclaimed, award-winning films. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Louis Beckwith officiating, followed by a reception. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 20957 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
