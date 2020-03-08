Roger Lee Cowart Sr. Roger Lee Cowart Sr., 75, of Rustburg, died on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born in Campbell County on July 28, 1944, a son of the late Marion Jesse Cowart and Thelma Wilson Cowart. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse Cowart Sr., Earl T. Cowart; sister, Marjorie N. Stanley; and son-in-law, Timothy Lee Boaze Sr. Roger was an automobile painter and was the number one painter with his job at Amherst Ford. He loved and trained horses, he had a great passion for them and was known as a horse whisperer. He was a kind man with a generous soul and will be missed by all those that loved him. He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Cowart; daughter, Tammy Boaze; son, Roger Lee Cowart Jr.; brothers, Leonard Cowart and wife, Nancy, Louis Cowart and wife, Nancy, Larry Cowart and wife, Carolyn, Dennis Cowart and wife, Pam; his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his caregivers, Dennis and Pam Cowart, Louis and Nancy Cowart, Jesse Allen and Judy Cowart; special sister-in-law, Mrs. Earl (Nancy) Cowart; special niece, Linda Faye Inge and husband, Dwight; and special nephew, Ron Cowart for their care of Roger. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360 is assisting the family.

