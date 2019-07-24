A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at a private location. Contact Diuguid Funeral Service, 385-8900, for further information. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.