William S. Coursey III passed away on July 9, 2019. His fifteen year battle with Parkinson's disease/dementia hard fought. Bill was born in Atlanta, Ga., on October 5, 1941, the son of Rose Gainey and William S. Coursey Jr. He was a graduate of Mercer University in Macon, Ga., with a B.A. and Master's degree in English and a Specialist of Education degree from University of Georgia. His teaching of English began at Stratford Academy in Macon, followed by positions as teacher/Upper School director at Frederica Academy in St. Simon's Island, GA, Headmaster of Pinewood Summerville Prep. School in Summerville, S.C., and his retiring position as Headmaster of James River Day School, Lynchburg, Va. Despite retirement, he returned to work as Interim Director at Holy Cross Regional Catholic School. Bill was a world traveler and travel writer. He explored, primarily through whitewater canoeing, the countries of Yugoslavia, Russia, Poland and Canada. In the Russian region of Tuva, he canoed with fellow explorers from Russia, Canada, and the U.S., which yielded a documentary film that won award from the National Geographic Society. In retirement, he re-connected with SCCA car racing, driving Formula Vee. Bill is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Coursey of Lynchburg; his son, Bainon M. Coursey and wife, Jennifer L. Trippe and their daughter, Mathilda G. Coursey, all of Black Mountain, N.C. Also survived by brother, James B. Coursey of Atlanta; and sister, Susan Underwood of Andalusia, Ala. A celebration of Bill's life will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at a private location. Please contact Diuguid Funeral Service,385-8900, for details. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
