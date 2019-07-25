A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at a private location. Contact bainonc1@gmail.com for further service information. The service originally scheduled for Friday, July 26, 2019, had to be rescheduled. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 385-8900, is serving the family.
