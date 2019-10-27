Bernard Cottrell Bernard Odonnell Cottrell, of Monroe, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. James Rose, officiating and Rev. Herbert Woodson, eulogist. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

