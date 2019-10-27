Bernard Cottrell Bernard Odonnell Cottrell, of Monroe, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. James Rose, officiating and Rev. Herbert Woodson, eulogist. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.