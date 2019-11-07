Ann Younger Correll, 90, of Elon, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Liberty Ridge Assisted Living, her home for the past 3 years. She was the wife of the late Spence Monroe Correll for 48 years. Born April 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Millard Bruce Younger and Elizabeth Watts Younger. Ann was born and lived almost her entire life in Elon. She never wanted to be anywhere else. She loved to share her childhood memories, which included spending many hours at the Camden & Younger General Store (run by her father), Elon School and Library (where her mother was the teacher), and Elon Presbyterian Church (where she worshiped and served). Ann and her older sister, Beth, shared a special friendship and love for each other and their families. She cherished the tradition of Beth and her family "coming home" for Christmas for many years and vacationing together at Nags Head. Ann graduated from Madison Heights High School in 1946 and Longwood College in 1950. She was the first Kindergarten teacher for Lynchburg City and taught at Ruffner and Bedford Hills Schools for 13 years before becoming a full-time mother and homemaker. She loved raising her children and taught them how to be loving and kind, to appreciate the beauty of nature, and to laugh a lot. Ann always had an opinion on how things should be done. She was so quick witted that you never knew just what she was going to say next, but whatever it was, would make you smile. She was so polite, always giving a compliment and saying, "thank you." She was very creative and loved nature. There would always be a vase of fresh cut flowers on the table and numerous hand-made decorations throughout the house. She loved animals, flowers, children, working in the yard, picking blueberries, playing the piano, and making grapevine wreaths. She was a great cook and will be remembered for her many jars of grape jelly, applesauce, pound cake, apple pie, peach cobbler, lasagna, and especially her homemade yeast rolls! Ann and Spence were married on July 27, 1963, at Elon Presbyterian Church. Elon was their lifelong home and community. Ann was faithful to her church and what she called "The Village of Elon." She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, kept church nursery, supported the mission work of the Presbyterian Women, was a member of the Amherst County Homemaker Extension Club, and was very involved in preserving the history of the Elon Village Library. She was a friend to everyone in Elon! Ann and Spence were instrumental in starting the Amherst County Apple Harvest Festival at the Homewood Orchard packing shed in Monroe in 1970, which continued to grow annually and is now held at Amherst County High School every October. After the children were older, Ann worked at the Madison Heights Library until she retired, where she was surrounded by two things she loved, books and people. A devoted mother and grandmother, Ann will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind. She is survived by one sister, Elizabeth Younger Burford of Newport News; two daughters, Mary Correll Turner and husband Greg Turner of Midlothian, Beth Correll Francis and husband Tony Francis of Forest; one son, Bruce Younger Correll and wife Nikki Correll of Charlottesville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Naomi Francis of Richmond, Spence Anthony Francis of Forest and Jonathan Correll Turner of Midlothian; her beloved nieces, Ann Burford Jett and husband John of Midlothian, Betsy Burford Poulsen and husband Wendell of Hayes. She is also survived by many other relatives and devoted friends, including Delores Haythe of Madison Heights. The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Liberty Ridge Assisted Living for the loving care and attention Ann received during the past three years. Ann welcomed all who came to her room or passed her in the hallway with a "Hellooo!" She always invited them to sit and visit with her as long as they could, rub her back, comb her hair, give her a peppermint, sit with her in the bed, and to always "just give her a minute." The staff loved to call her name and hear her reply, "Yeaaaah!" She always made everyone smile and brightened their day. A celebration of Ann's life will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2290 Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights, VA with Pastor Barry Tucker and Wayne Meredith officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery and everyone is invited for lunch and fellowship at the church afterwards. Memorial contributions may be sent to Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.