April 20, 2020 Stephanie Cooper passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda M. Cooper and brother, William R. Cooper. Stephanie is survived by her father, H. Russell Cooper; daughter, Elizabeth Hann; son, Jason Hann; brothers, Tony Harris and Russell W. Cooper; sister, Debra Reed; and paternal grandmother, Lucille Fulcher. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Desmond T. Doss Christian Academy of Lynchburg.

