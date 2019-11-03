Nancy Cooper, 89, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, went home to be with her Savior and Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Lynchburg, Virginia. She leaves behind a wonderful legacy of laughter and love. Born on December 10, 1929, Nancy was the second daughter of the late Everett and Lila (Bridie) Calhoun. While growing up in Des Moines, Nancy developed her love for the Lord, music, cooking, reading, sewing as well as arts and crafts. After high school, she received her nursing certification through Mercy Hospital Training School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, then joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Nancy left active duty after marrying her husband. They traveled to various duty stations around the world and then started a family. After 19 years of marriage, separation and then divorce, Nancy and her two sons settled in Irving, Texas, where they became actively involved with Berean Memorial Church. A Registered Nurse for over 45 years Nancy took care of so many, in and out of hospitals. Always one to share a laugh, a story, a loving touch, a prayer, or a cup of coffee with a splash of advice, Nancy never knew a stranger. Continuing on to cherish her memory, Nancy leaves, her son, Robert Cooper, and his wife, Alicia; her son, Dewey Cooper; her sisters, Betty Scheef and Cynthia Fehr; her brother, Ed Calhoun and his wife, Gladys; her granddaughter, Cheryl Salguero, and her husband, Franco; her grandsons, Beckett and Jacob; her great-granddaughter, Lucía; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Lila; her older sister, Jeanne; a baby brother; and her two grandsons, Jonathan and James. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 with a reception to follow at another location. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living and Memory Care along with Centra Hospice for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, https://alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
