Emily Williamson Walker Cooper, 91, formerly of Gladys, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall of Brookneal. She was twice married, first to the late Mitchell Walker and secondly to Hampton Clifton Cooper of Altavista. She was born September 6, 1928 in Gladys, a daughter of the late Thomas Alexander Williamson and Ruby Price Williamson. She was a member of Christian Life Church, formerly known as Christian Memorial Church, where she was a founding member. She retired from General Electric in 1988. Emily loved her family and friends. She was an avid reader and always needed to be busy knitting, crocheting, quilting, or cooking, especially baking cakes. She enjoyed traveling new places and most of all the beach. H.C. and Emily loved planting flowers at their home in Gladys. She is survived by two sons, Mitchell T. "Tommy" Walker (Myra) and Ronald Cooper (Joan) all of Altavista; two daughters, Susan Crouch (Waddie) of Lynchburg and Betty Gillespie (Bill) of Altavista; a son-in-law, Frank Evans of Lynchburg; two sisters, Treava Hutcherson of Straightstone and Joan Ogden of Hurt; eight grandchildren, Kevin Lawhorne (Melissa), Nicole Williamson (Mike), Lori Johnson (Tracie), Matthew Crouch (Alisha), Haley Vaughan (Keith), Doug Gillespie (Allison), Scott Gillespie, and Michael Cooper (Shelley); thirteen great- grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Cleoland Williamson; and a daughter, Carolyn Evans. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Perrows Chapel Cemetery by the Rev. Dennis Nichols. For those wishing to visit Emily, visiting will be available from 3 until 9 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista. For the protection of your health, proper health precautions and social distancing will be practiced at the funeral home and the funeral. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider to their local food pantry or food bank. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Hall for all their care and kindness over the past three years. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
