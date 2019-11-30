Charlotte Cook On Sunday morning October 20, 2019, in Eden, North Carolina, Charlotte Cook went peacefully home with the Lord. Charlotte was born on August 19, 1959, to the late William T. Alexander Sr. and Trancy Austin Alexander. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, William Alexander Jr., Carlton Alexander and Robert Alexander; and one sister, Ruby Alexander. She leaves to cherish her memory one devoted daughter, Lisa Chavis; two sons, Aaron Alexander, of Eden, North Carolina and Timothy Alexander, of Lawrenceville, Virginia; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Reid; one brother, Roy Alexander, both of Lynchburg; two uncles, Carl Alexander (Cordelia), of Lawyers, Virginia, and the Reverend Clyde Alexander (Josiephine) of Tucson, Arizona, and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Bishop Edward Crews as eulogist. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Tags

Load entries